Ministry under fire over museum, ephorate hirings

More than 30 directors and heads of archaeology ephorates and museums across the country have slammed the Culture Ministry for making staff appointments on partisan grounds at the expense of merit.

In a letter sent last month to the Culture Ministry – and seen by Kathimerini – the signatories raised concerns about the horizontal nature of appointments made in the public sector, which has led to appointments at museums and ephorates of people that have nothing to do with archaeology.

According this system, the post of an archaeology department director could be given to someone with a degree in public administration and a postgraduate degree in cultural administration without having clocked up even a day of excavation work.