Body of missing fisherman found in Agiokampos
A 64-year-old fisherman who had gone missing in the coastal area of the regional unit of Larisa on Tuesday night was found dead on Thursday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.
The man was reportedly found wrapped in fishing nets near a hanging bridge at the beach resort of Agiokampos.
Coast guard officers and an ambulance arrived at the scene to collect the body.