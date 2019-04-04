NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Body of missing fisherman found in Agiokampos

A 64-year-old fisherman who had gone missing in the coastal area of the regional unit of Larisa on Tuesday night was found dead on Thursday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The man was reportedly found wrapped in fishing nets near a hanging bridge at the beach resort of Agiokampos.

Coast guard officers and an ambulance arrived at the scene to collect the body. 

