Validity of ESTA applications for Greeks extended to two years

The United States has extended the validity of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for Greek citizens to two years after the country implemented improvements in border security, the US embassy in Athens said in a press release on Thursday.



Until now, the US issued ESTAs with a one-year validity to Greek citizens traveling under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).



According to the embassy, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt signed on Thursday a memorandum of cooperation on implementing Greece’s Passenger Name Record (PNR) law, following law enforcement and counterterrorism discussions during the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue in December 2018.



“The use of PNR in traveler screening is an important part of Greece’s efforts to prevent terrorists, serious criminals, and other mala fide actors from traveling, in line with international and European Union obligations,” the embassy said, adding that the change will take place within 48 hours.