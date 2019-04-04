A 30-year-old Bulgarian national was detained on Thursday in connection with murder of a 46-year-old Greek-Australian businessman Yiannis Makris in the southern Athenian suburb of Voula on October 31, 2018.



Police believe he is the man who shot Makris.



Kathimerini had published exclusive footage of the attack from CCTV cameras. It took place just moments after the victim had left his home and climbed into the black Smart car parked outside. The assassin ran to the vehicle and started shooting Makris through the vehicle's window.



After being hit by the first bullets, Makris scrambled out of the car and tried to run away but the shooter kept firing.



Australian investigators had also been probing the activities of the 46-year-old, who has been linked to a case involving the trafficking of 13 million dollars’ worth of drugs and the attempted murder of an underworld crime boss in Sydney.



Makris is said to have owned a company offering security services in Kallithea and to have recently invested heavily in nightclubs on the island of Myconos.