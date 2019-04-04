Haydn's ‘Creation’ | Athens | April 6
The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Brian Kay, with Sarah Power (soprano), William Wallace (tenor) and Frederick Long (bass-baritone), perform Joseph Haydn's iconic oratorio “The Creation” 220 years after its first public performance at Vienna’s old Burgtheater, at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, April 6. The ensemble is joined by Britain’s largest choral society, The Really Big Chorus, and Greece's Musica choral ensemble. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10-25 euros.
Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr