Oceans | Athens | To July 21

The Eugenides Foundation's digital planetarium is showing the BBC's stunning 2018 documentary “Oceans: Our Blue Planet,” described as a “global odyssey to discover the largest and least explored habitat on Earth.” The documentary by Mark Brownlow and Rachel Butler employs new ocean science and technology to explore marine life. The 40-minute screening has been dubbed into Greek, but non-speakers can purchase a headset at the foundation's shop that allows them to watch this and all the other screenings at the planetarium in their original language. Screenings take place from Wednesdays to Sundays at 6.30 and 8.30 p.m. Admission costs 8 euros for adults and 5 euros for kids. For more details about the foundation's fascinating program of screenings and events, visit www.eef.edu.gr.



Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.946.9600