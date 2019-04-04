Fighter jets to fly over Athens in annual exercise

A formation of seven fighter jets is due to fly over Athens on Thursday evening as part of the multinational Iniohos exercise, authorities said.

The formation will consist of F-35, F-4, M-2000 and Tornado jets from Greece, the United States, Italy and Israel. It is due to conduct flights over central Athens between 6.20 and 6.30 p.m.

Iniohos 2019 started on Monday at the Andravida base in the Peloponnese and ends on April 12. It is Greece's largest military exercise.