Greek, Danish PMs urge Britain to break Brexit impasse

British political parties need to work together to find a solution to Brexit, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen said after meeting in Athens on Thursday.

Tsipras said the two leaders were “surprised” at the weakness of the British political system to reach a common position on the issue and that until the last minute European Union countries should exert efforts to avert a no-deal Brexit.



The two premiers also discussed migration, and Denmark's contribution to the Frontex border patrol agency in particular, with Tsipras calling on European Union member-states to use their collective influence to increase repatriations.



Rasmussen also hailed the Prespes name accord between Greece and North Macedonia as “historic.” [Reuters/ANA-MPA]