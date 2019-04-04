T-bill sale's bid-to-cover ratio rises to 2.53

Greece sold treasury bills worth 1.138 billion euros on Wednesday, according to an announcement by the country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA).



The 26-week treasury bill sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 2.53, up from 2.03 in the previous auction at the end of February, at an interest rate of 0.58 percent, improved from 0.72 percent in the previous issue.



The settlement date of the new bills is Friday.



[Xinhua]