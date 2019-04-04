Alonissos to showcase underwater antiquities

The island of Alonissos in the northern Aegean Sea will host an event this weekend to promote underwater antiquities to visitors ahead of the creation of four underwater museums in the Pagasetic Gulf as part of the European Union’s BlueMed project.



The Regional Authority of Thessaly and the Culture Ministry’s Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities are organizing a guided underwater tour of a 5th century wreck at Peristera, off Alonissos, on Saturday, followed on Sunday by an open seminar at the Alonissos Town Hall on the prospects of visitable underwater antiquities and BlueMed’s contribution.