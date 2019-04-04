New online registry for adoption, fostering set to open

Greece's first integrated online platform for adoption and fostering is set to open within the next few days, Alternate Minister for Social Solidarity Theano Fotiou said on Thursday.

Speaking at event in Athens presenting the details of recently introduced legislation governing adoptions in Greece – currently a slow, complicated process that takes several years – Fotiou said that the new system will bring together the details of children waiting for a home and prospective parents from social services, agencies and organizations across the country.

It also foresees an electronic record being created for all children that are currently under the state's care, while new arrivals into the system will be registered within 48 hours of being placed with social services. This record will include whatever details are available concerning their background, their medical history and other personal details of interest to prospective parents, who will also be screened for suitability.

Fotiou added that prospective parents who have already applied to adopt or foster a child will be given priority once the new system goes into operation.

Speaking at the same event, the head of the Attica Center of Social Services, Sofia Constantellia, said that a placement plan will be drawn up for each child in the state's care within three months of its entry into the system.

The new law aims to slash the time it takes to place a child with adoptive or foster parents from the current average of six years to less than 12 months, while also making the process more transparent.