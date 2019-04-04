NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish surveillance aircraft chased out of Greek airspace

Two Turkish CN-235 surveillance aircraft flew over the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean on Thursday, defense sources said.

The aircraft carried out 13 violations of Greece’s national airspace and two transgressions of the Athens Flight Information Region.

Both Turkish aircraft were identified and chased off by Greek pilots, in line with international rules of engagement. 

