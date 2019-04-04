Turkish surveillance aircraft chased out of Greek airspace
Online
Two Turkish CN-235 surveillance aircraft flew over the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean on Thursday, defense sources said.
Two Turkish CN-235 surveillance aircraft flew over the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean on Thursday, defense sources said.
The aircraft carried out 13 violations of Greece’s national airspace and two transgressions of the Athens Flight Information Region.
Both Turkish aircraft were identified and chased off by Greek pilots, in line with international rules of engagement.