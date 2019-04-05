The number of people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in Greece is increasing rapidly and is expected to triple over the next 30 years, experts say.

An estimated 160,000 people are currently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in Greece, a number expected to rise to 340,000 in 2030 and 560,000 in 2050.

However, a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise can reduce the chances of developing this form of dementia, neurology professor Alexandros Papadimitriou told a seminar Thursday at the Institute of Public Health of the American College of Greece.

Adopting the so-called Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruit, vegetables, olive oil and nuts, can reduce one’s chances of developing Alzheimer’s by up to 40 percent, he said.

Just 1 percent of the 65-69 age group have Alzheimer’s, rising to 23 percent for the 85-89 age group and 59 percent for those aged above 95.