Fake news drives migrants to northern Greece

Riot police officers were dispatched to the Diavata reception center near Thessaloniki Thursday after hundreds of migrants gathered there in response to social media posts urging them to try to push through Greece’s border with North Macedonia with a view to crossing a series of closed Balkan borders and reaching prosperous countries in Western Europe. The initiative, by a group calling itself “Caravan of Hope,” was reminiscent of a similar disinformation drive back in 2016 that fueled tensions in the area of Idomeni on the border with North Macedonia. [InTime News]