Aphrodite statue on display for the first time

A marble statue of ancient Greek goddess of love Aphrodite is displayed for the first time in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Thursday. The sculpture, which used to be a part of the Iolas collection and belongs to the statues of the so called Capitolian type, dates to the Roman era and has undergone numerous ancient and modern restorations. The style of the sculpture is based on a Hellenistic version of the Aphrodite of Praxiteles, attributed to his son, Cephisodotos, and dated around 300 BC. [EPA]