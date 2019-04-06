The discussion about tax policy almost always ends in a discussion about overtaxation. However, well-justified anger and frustration at the incredible burden placed on Greek taxpayers tends to overshadow the significant inroads that have been made by the tax administration authorities.



Restructuring the agency that is responsible for collecting and supervising public revenues and the decision to put modern tools at its disposal so that it can perform its duties effectively are among the few successful structural changes of the memorandum adjustment policy.



It may sound like a contradiction, but it’s not: Having a reliable – and politically neutral – revenue collection mechanism is the only proper means of achieving a reduction in taxes. You don’t need to keep raising them out of proportion when you can collect them.