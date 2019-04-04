Greek company Sunlight on Wednesday announced its entry into the market of lithium battery products, along with the return to full production capacity of its unit at Olvio near Xanthi next month, after the blaze that almost destroyed it on May 1, 2018.

Sunlight, owned by Panos Germanos’s Olympia Group, will issue a new series of batteries based on lithium technology under the name Li.On Force and aims to supplement its existing production line that includes lead-acid batteries. The new batteries are also destined for industrial use (for electric off-road vehicles and energy accumulators), but in technological terms they are more advanced. They inevitably cost more, but according to the Sunlight management consumers will save money in the long run. It follows more than 10 years of research and development by Sunlight, which has invested 6 million euros in this project.

The market of the lithium battery category Sunlight produces is in its early stages now, but is expected to grow to 4 billion euros by 2030, grabbing a share of more than 50 percent of global industrial battery output.

The first order for Li.On Force batteries has arrived from Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, and is worth 30,000 euros.