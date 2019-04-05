Train services disrupted as migrants stage sit-down at Larisis station

Dozens of migrants staged a sit-down protest in Athens’s Larisis station on Friday morning, disrupting all railway services, in hope they will be transported to the Greek border and join others waiting to revive a 2016 migration route towards northern Europe.



Dozens of migrants have sat on the train tracks, while a riot police unit is monitoring the situation.

Railway service operator Trainose issued a press release saying all services were suspended due to the sit-down.

The protesters are requesting for a bus to take them to the area of Diavata in northern Greece, where about 500 migrants, including families with small children, have gathered in a cornfield outside a camp since Thursday, following a call on social media to reach the border.