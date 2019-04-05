NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
New clashes outside Diavata migrant camp

New clashes erupted between riot police and migrants outside the Diavata reception camp near Thessaloniki on Friday, after dozens of women tried to break through the police cordon and were pushed back.

A local news website seleo.gr reported that traffic on Symmahiki Odos on the section near the camp is blocked.

Police forces remain outside the camp where about 500 migrants, including families with small children, have gathered since Thursday, following a call on social media to reach the border.

