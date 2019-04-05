Korean Cinema | Athens | April 8 & 9

The Korean Embassy and the Korea Foundation present three films in a mini-tribute to the work being done by screenwriters and directors in the Republic of Korea, at the Village Cinemas multiplex in The Mall Athens. These are “The Road Called Life” (2014), an animated social drama directed by Jaehoon An and Han Hye-jin and based on three famous Korean short stories (being shown on both days at 6 p.m.), Jong-hyun Kim’s 2016 sports drama “Run-Off” (Monday at 8 p.m.), and the 2017 period drama “Anarchist from Colony,” directed by Lee Joon-ik (Tuesday at 8 p.m.). The films are being screened with Greek and English subtitles. Admission is free of charge and reservations can be made via the embassy on tel 210.698.4080.



Village Cinemas, The Mall, 35 Andrea Papandreou, Maroussi, tel 210.610.4100