Sissi Rada | Athens | April 9

Athens-born, Berlin-based harpist Sissi Rada presents an audiovisual live performance for harp, voice and electronics as a twisted homage to classical music and archetypes, using Tchaikovsky as her starting point. For this show at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, April 9, Rada has teamed up with Max Trieder on electronics and keyboard, and award-winning German audiovisual outfit Schnellebuntebilder. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros, and the show starts at 8.30 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr