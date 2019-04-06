Diplomats in Concert | Athens | April 10

Ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic missions of Austria, China, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, Montenegro, the Palestinian Authority, Romania and Ukraine will perform a charity concert in aid of the SOS Children's Villages at the Parnassos Literary Society on Wednesday, April 10. They will be joined in selections of classical music favorites by mezzo Artemis Bogri, tenor Stavros Salabasopoulos, pianist Nefeli Mousoura and Argentinian singer Natalia Soledad Petsalis. The performance begins at 8 p.m. Invitations cost 12-25 euros and can be procured from the SOS Childrens Villages office (12-14 Karagoergi Servias, 1st floor, Syntagma, tel 210.331.3661).



Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square,

tel 210.322.1917, www.lsparnas.gr