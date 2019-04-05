COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dutch, US and Israeli ambassadors help pick winners at startup competition

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Friday joined his Dutch and Israeli counterparts, Caspar Veldkamp and Irit Ben-Abba respectively, as well as a team of experts, to help pick the three top winners at a student pitching competition at the Dutch Embassy's Orange Grove forum.

Known as The Squeezy, the competition is the junior version of The Squeeze – which invites young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to experts and vie for a cash prize of 10,000 and 15,000 euros to help them develop those ideas – and is aimed at enterprising high-school students.

