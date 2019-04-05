New auction of 13-week T-bills to take place next week

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced on Friday that it will auction 13-week treasury bills in book entry form on Wednesday, April 10, with maturity on July 12.



The amount to be auctioned is 625 million euros and the settlement date will be next Friday.



Only primary dealers are allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations.



During the auction noncompetitive bids can be submitted for up to 30 percent of the auction amount.



Primary dealers can submit noncompetitive bids for up to another 30 percent of the auctioned amount on Thursday until 12 p.m.



No commission will be paid for the T-bills auctioned.



Only bids made through the Electronic Secondary Securities Market (HDAT) will be accepted, the PDMA said.