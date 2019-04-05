Con artist posing as police officer arrested

A 35-year-old man was arrested on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes on Friday for posing as a police officer and swindling a 24-year-old foreign national.

According to reports, the victim said he was stopped and questioned in the street by the suspect who said he was a law enforcement officer. He made off with the victim’s mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect, who was tracked down later in the day by police after the victim filed a complaint, reportedly confessed to the crime and was to appear before a local prosecutor.