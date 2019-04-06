Wet weather to spread to Attica, Aegean

A new wet front that reached Greece on Friday afternoon, bringing rain to the Peloponnese and the mainland, was expected to spread across the Aegean overnight and affect Attica on Saturday.

According to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), most of the country will experience downpours and the occasional thunderstorm starting in the early hours of this morning and extending through tomorrow.

The NOA also warned of gale-force winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort in the Ionian Sea over the weekend, as well as large concentrations of dust coming in from North Africa, mainly affecting southern parts of Greece.