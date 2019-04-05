Three injured after hooligan-related attack

Three supporters of AEK Athens were hospitalized Friday with serious injuries, one with knife wounds, after being attacked by a group of men, believed to be OIympiakos fans, who also torched their car on the national highway between Athens and the town of Lamia in central Greece.



According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. near the Traganas toll station when an unknown number of vans without license plates blocked the road, forcing a car with five AEK supporters to stop.



Police said the five men were then viciously attacked by between 40 and 50 individuals. The local LamiaReport website said the attack was organized and that the culprits wore hoods or helmets and carried knives, clubs and bats.



Meanwhile, police said Friday they made three arrests in connection with clashes between fans of Thessaloniki-based Aris and PAOK sports clubs on Thursday night.



The clashes, which also resulted in an officer being slightly injured, erupted at around 10 p.m. when some 60 individuals, believed to PAOK supporters, showed up at an indoor stadium in Thessaloniki that was hosting a volleyball match between Aris and MENT.



Local reports said rival supporters started hurling objects at each other and at police officers who were caught in the middle as they tried to keep them apart.