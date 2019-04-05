ATHEX: Fresh 8-month high for bourse benchmark

The Greek bourse continues to go from strength to strength, with its benchmark recording another eight-month high on Friday, boosted by the performance of bank stocks as well as the continued drop of the yield on Greek state bond ahead of a possible new issue. The Eurogroup decision mattered little for traders, as they had already factored it in earlier in the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 754.42 points, a level unseen since August 9, 2018, adding 1.26 percent to Thursday’s 745 points. It advanced 4.58 percent on a weekly basis.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.05 percent to 1,934.86 points, and the banks index earned 4.39 percent.

Piraeus Bank soared 12.34 percent, Alpha jumped 6.96 percent and National rose 3.33 percent, while Eurobank slipped 0.90 percent. Fourlis Holdings improved 3.38 percent and PPC augmented 2.47 percent.

In total 71 stocks posted gains, 33 took losses and 23 were unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s 40.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange grew 0.54 percent to close at 66.85 points.