Greeks cut down on gasoline due to high taxes and prices

Fuel market data for the first two months of this year are raising concern, as demand for gasoline shrank 5.9 percent on an annual basis, while that for diesel was only up 1.4 percent on the January-February period last year.

The figures have led to apprehension as the 7.6 percent increase in fuel market turnover in the year to end-February was due to the colder winter, which resulted in heating systems operating for longer hours.

According to market data, the volume of gasoline sold fell from 448,726 cubic meters in January-February 2018 to 422,189 c.m. this year, illustrating households’ efforts to reduce fuel spending due to higher taxation and prices.