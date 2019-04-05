Olympiakos’s Euroleague campaign came to a sad and quiet end on Friday with a comfortable 99-74 win over Darussafaka at home, that did not matter at all.

The Reds knew from the previous day that they would not make the play-offs despite being at an advanced point of the regular season a favorite for a top-four finish.

Playing in front of just a few thousand fans at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, Olympiakos made a slow start that allowed the Turkish team to march ahead, but after the 13th minute the Reds recovered (45-44 up at half-time) and strolled to an easy victory in the end.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 18 points for the winners.

This was the 15th win in 30 matches for Olympiakos, but only the third in the disastrous last 11 games of the team, that finished ninth.

Also on Friday Olympiakos found out that its appeal for the six-point deduction from its Greek league tally (for abandoning the Greek Cup semifinal at Panathinaikos) was successful in that it reduced the penalty to two points. This has taken the Reds up to joint seventh at the table.

Meanwhile archrival Panathinaikos was told it will start its Euroleague play-off series with Real Madrid on April 17 in Spain, with Game 2 two days later also away and Game 3 in Athens on April 23.