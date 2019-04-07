More mosquito spraying in northern Athens this week

The Attica Regional Authority on Monday begins the third round of spraying against mosquitoes in northern parts of the Greek capital, starting with the leafy suburbs of Papagou, Holargos, Aghia Paraskevi and Halandri, and ending on Friday with Filothei, Psychico, Kifissia and Pefki, among others.

The Regional Authority of Central Greece, meanwhile, will be using drones for the first time to spray against mosquitoes, targeting the area of Dokos in Halkida, where larva started making an appearance last week.