Rain causes damage in Crete, power cuts in Attica

Heavy rainfall early on Saturday led to roads and bridges flooding in the Cretan prefecture of Iraklio. In Lasithi meanwhile, floodwater trapped several people in their homes, taxing the EMAK rescue services and regional firefighting services who received numerous calls.

Manolis Kokosalis, the mayor of Archanes-Asterousia, which was among the hardest hit areas, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the villages of Pyrgos, Harakas and Sampania suffered the most serious damage.

Municipal crews were dispatched to take measures to avert further damage as more rain was forecast through on Monday.

Kokosalis called on citizens to be cautious and avoid traveling unless it was absolutely necessary.

The bad weather also caused problems in other parts of the country, with damage reported in the Peloponnese and blackouts in several parts of Attica including Neos Voutzas and Mati, the towns that were ravaged in last summer’s disastrous wildfires, as well as in Saronida, Keratea, Anthousaa, Porto Rafti and Kakia Thalassa.