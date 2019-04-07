The refugee problem, the legislation on university asylum (which prevents police from entering campuses) and lawlessness in Athens’s Exarchia district: All three issues have prompted criticism from the conservative opposition against what it says is a weak or absent state.

At the same time, the government claims to have a monopoly over sensitivity – sensitivity toward refugee rights, academic freedom and the development of libertarian, anti-establishment activities.

However, these purported sensibilities are merely serve as a front for illegal operations. Exarchia has become a hotbed of drug trafficking and organized crime.

University camps have become dens of clandestine trade. Meanwhile, refugee activism has been hijacked by self-interest. groups. SYRIZA’s supposed sensibilities are breeding crime.