The capital’s main landfill in Fyli, northwestern Athens, is expected to run out of space in under 10 months, meaning that the lingering waste management crisis will be foisted onto the next administration.



The Attica Regional Authority has not launched a single tender for the creation of sorting and composting facilities that would ease pressure on the site. Meanwhile, faced with opposition from local communities, the authority has also not picked a location for new sanitary landfills, similar to the one in Grammatiko, northeast of the capital.



Even if authorities decided to use Grammatiko for waste designated for Fyli, experts say the site would reach capacity in less than a year.



Adding to the strain, Attica municipalities have failed to implement local-scale programs on trash collection.