Tensions near Diavata as migrants seek to reach border

Riot police officers grab a migrant during scuffles outside the state reception center at Diavata, near Thessaloniki, on Saturday. Hundreds of asylum seekers started gathering outside the camp last Thursday in response to social media rumors suggesting that borders would open. There were skirmishes with police over the weekend when migrants tried to break a police cordon in their bid to travel north. Government officials and members of refugee groups urged the migrants to leave the area, explaining that restrictions on border crossings have not been lifted. [Reuters]