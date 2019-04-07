MONDAY

Athens-listed firm Allatini Ceramics is holding an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

TUESDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce hosts an event on Education, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, titled “‘Closed’ Universities in an ‘Open’ Society,” at the Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases the February data on industrial production and March statistics on motor vehicle circulation licenses.

WEDNESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attends an extraordinary European Council meeting on Brexit in Brussels.

Opposition New Democracy holds a public debate on “Defense and Foreign Policy in the Period of Great Uncertainty,” featuring its shadow ministers for defense, Vassilis Kikilias, and foreign affairs, Giorgos Koumoutsakos. At the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens at 7 p.m.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes the March readings of its consumer price indexes.

International and European Economics Professor Margaritia Katsimi delivers a lecture at the Athens University of Economic and Business as part of the Jean Monnet Seminar Program. Starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Sportexpo, the 4th International Sports Exhibition, opens at the Thessaloniki Internation Exhibition Center. To Saturday. (Info: sportexpo.helexpo.gr/en)

Listed firm Sarantis will issue its 2018 group financial results.

THURSDAY

The Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) and the Athens University of Economics and Business organize a lecture in English on “Trends in Industry Concentration, Market Power and Competition Policy,” by Tommaso Valletti, chief economist of the DG Competition at the European Commissios. Starts at 5.15 p.m., at the Bodossakis Foundation, 20 Vassilissis Amalias, Athens. (Info: www.iobe.gr)

The Institute of International Economics Relations (IDOS) and the Europe Direct Center of ELIAMEP launch a seminars program on the upcoming European elections at the institute’s lecture hall, 16 Panepistimiou, Athens. (Info: idos.gr)

The 9th Pan-Hellenic Conference on Professional and Conference Tourism, themed “Shaping the Future,” opens at the Radisson Blu Park Hotel, 10 Alexandras, Athens. To Friday. (Info: hapco.gr/index.php/en)

The 2019 E-Commerce Conference and Food Retail CEO Forum are held at Hellenic Cosmos, 254 Pireos, Tavros, Athens. (Info: www.e-commerceconference.gr, www.selfserviceceoforum.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues the January results of its labor force survey.

FRIDAY

Secondary school teachers hold a 24-hour strike.

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organizes a seminar on “Japan as an Important Partner of the EU and Greece,” at the Institute of International Economic Relations, 16 Panepistimiou, Athens, at 5 p.m. (Info: 210.725.71.24, bit.do/eNmVb)

The Greek Travel Show and the Healthy Life Festival open at Helexpo Maroussi, 39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: greektravelshow.helexpo.gr/en, healthylifefestival.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) published its January data on building activity and its February figures on industrial import prices.

A conference on “Utilization of Information and Communication Technologies in Educational Activity” opens on Rhodes island. To Sunday. (Info: www.e-diktyo.eu)

The Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Department of the University of Patra organizes the “Sixth Patra Innovation Quest,” at Building B1 of the Patra South Port. To Sunday. (Info: www.patrasiq.gr)

Athens-listed firm MLS holds an extraordinary general meeting.