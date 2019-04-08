NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Weather to take new turn of the worse

The weather is to take a new turn of the worse on Monday, according to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) which has predicted a wet sweeping into the country from the Ionian, Epirus and the western mainland.

Stormy weather is also forecast for many parts of the country, including much of the mainland and the northern and eastern Aegean, according to the NOA.

Winds, which had eased over the weekend, are to strengthen, blowing westerly and southwesterly up to 9 Beaufort.

 

