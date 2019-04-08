NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Firefighters in Kilkis taxed by double arson hit

TAGS: Fire

Firefighters in the northern city of Kilkis were taxed early on Monday morning when two blazes broke out almost simultaneously - one in a fuel truck and the other at a gas station.

The fire service received the first call at around 5 a.m., informing them that a fuel truck was ablaze outside the home of a local businessman.

Just minutes later, firefighters were told about the fire at a gas station a few kilometers away.

The authorities believe the incidents might be a case of coordinated arson as both the truck and the gas station belong to the same businessman.

In total a team of 18 firefighters with six engines were dispatched to the two fires.

The vehicle was destroyed while the gas station suffered serious damage.
 

 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 