Firefighters in Kilkis taxed by double arson hit
The vehicle was destroyed while the gas station suffered serious damage.
Firefighters in the northern city of Kilkis were taxed early on Monday morning when two blazes broke out almost simultaneously - one in a fuel truck and the other at a gas station.
The fire service received the first call at around 5 a.m., informing them that a fuel truck was ablaze outside the home of a local businessman.
Just minutes later, firefighters were told about the fire at a gas station a few kilometers away.
The authorities believe the incidents might be a case of coordinated arson as both the truck and the gas station belong to the same businessman.
In total a team of 18 firefighters with six engines were dispatched to the two fires.
