Firefighters in Kilkis taxed by double arson hit

Firefighters in the northern city of Kilkis were taxed early on Monday morning when two blazes broke out almost simultaneously - one in a fuel truck and the other at a gas station.

The fire service received the first call at around 5 a.m., informing them that a fuel truck was ablaze outside the home of a local businessman.

Just minutes later, firefighters were told about the fire at a gas station a few kilometers away.

The authorities believe the incidents might be a case of coordinated arson as both the truck and the gas station belong to the same businessman.

In total a team of 18 firefighters with six engines were dispatched to the two fires.

The vehicle was destroyed while the gas station suffered serious damage.

