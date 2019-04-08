NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Crete to receive more than 90 mln euros in aid after floods

TAGS: Weather

Almost 92 million euros has been earmarked for aid to Crete, which suffered serious infrastructure damage from the torrential storms that struck the southern Aegean island in February and March, local reports said on Monday.

A statement issued on Monday by local authorities in the city of Hania in western Crete said that 91.7 million euros was approved jointly by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis and Deputy Economy Minister Stathis Yiannakidis. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 