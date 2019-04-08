Crete to receive more than 90 mln euros in aid after floods

Almost 92 million euros has been earmarked for aid to Crete, which suffered serious infrastructure damage from the torrential storms that struck the southern Aegean island in February and March, local reports said on Monday.

A statement issued on Monday by local authorities in the city of Hania in western Crete said that 91.7 million euros was approved jointly by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis and Deputy Economy Minister Stathis Yiannakidis.