Spyros Georgiou was born in Athens in 1958 to an unknown father and a mother with an intellectual disability. Based on his official records, he was baptized by members of the social services at the Attica Psychiatric Hospital. He was committed to the Leros Psychiatric Hospital at the age of 13, possibly with his mother, and spent a year there before being transferred to other facilities, including back to the Attica facility, which was to serve as his home until 2005. That was when he was transferred to Galini B, a boarding house and rehabilitation facility at Zevgolatio in Corinthia, where he started the slow process of healing the scars of a lifetime spent in asylums.

“When he came to us, he was barely functional and had very frequent outbursts. He couldn't hold a spoon to eat or even sit down properly,” says Sofia Tsesmetzi, a carer at the facility and one of the main people involved in Spyros's gradual recuperation over the past five years.

Such an absence of social skills and behavior like that exhibited by Spyros are not uncommon in patients who have spent a long time in confinement. It is most acute among patients who were sent to Leros in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, where they were entirely shut off from society, exposed to very little in the way of stimuli and doomed to inertia, treated more like a problem that needed to be put away.

Reforms in the country's system of psychiatric care in the 1990s saw these people returned to their place of birth and admitted into more progressive care facilities. Kathimerini traveled to Corinthia and Evia to meet two former patients of the Leros asylum, to study records and to listen to the experts who were at the vanguard of efforts to help these people get their lives back.

‘Colony of Psychopaths’

Founded in an Italian World War II army barracks on the distant eastern Aegean island by royal decree in 1958, the “Colony of Psychopaths” was renamed the Leros Psychiatric Hospital in 1987. For decades, it received boatloads of mentally ill patients from every corner of Greece, who were placed in the care of a mostly untrained and uneducated staff made up of local fishermen and farmers. Records from 1989 show that there were just two psychiatrists and one general medicine practitioner for 1,138 patients.

The Observer's scathing 1989 report on the Leros Psychiatric Hospital.

The horrific conditions at the facility were decried by the Greek medical community, yet it was a scathing expose by British newspaper The Observer in 1989, including photographs of naked and emaciated patients, that prompted the drive for radical reform and a process of deinstitutionalization. In the first phase, more than 100 patients were transferred to boarding houses in Athens, Thessaloniki, Amfissa, Ioannina, Halkida, Larissa and Alexandroupoli, on the basis of where they came from originally, whether they had family in the area, their age and their psychopathological profile. More followed.

Experts dispatched to Leros to put the program in motion were shocked by what they saw. Some of the most revealing testimonies are found in the archives of the Society of Social Psychiatry and Mental Health, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986 by Panagiotis Sakellaropoulos, a professor of psychiatry and child psychiatry hailed as the father of psychiatric reform in Greece. One of its speech therapists remembers patients living like prisoners, urinating on the floor, and being sprayed down, 40 people in the row, every morning with a hose, without soap. They were shorn and shaved in groups and ate with their hands, either standing up or in their beds. There was no individual care. Some had gone decades without seeing their reflection in a mirror.

Equally horrifying stories come from the staff. One expert described a woman who in the early days of working at the facility would come home sick after every shift. “She cried and vomited, and begged her parents not to make her go back. But she was the family's only breadwinner and giving up a steady job in the public sector was unheard of.”

Release

A young man from a village in northwestern Epirus found himself thrust into these sickening conditions on a February day in 1967. His medical records in Leros, seen by Kathimerini, reveal that he had been diagnosed with “mental deficiency-epilepsy.” He was committed because he was being picked on by the village boys, “resulting in numerous problems because of his irritability.”

Asked whether he knew why he was being committed during his first interview upon arrival at the island asylum, he said it was so that he could be “given injections” that would prevent him becoming “upset.” He expressed the desire to return home and work the family land. Instead, he spent the next 24 years at the Leros Psychiatric Hospital.