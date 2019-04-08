WWF decries ‘criminal sell-off’ of coast in new zoning law

The Greek chapter of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has described the provision of a draft bill that was submitted to Parliament last week as “a criminal sell-off” as it paves the way for the legalization of illegally built structures on Greek shores.

WWF Greece is urging citizens to sign a petition which will be delivered to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in one week to protest the bill, which it called “scandalous as it allows the violation and destruction of Greek coasts and beaches.”

Critics of the bill say it falls short of the commitment made last year by Tsipras to unequivocally demolish all illegal constructions on Greek shores.