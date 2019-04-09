After more than 14 months of incriminating leaks, “activism” by ministers in the corridors of the Greek judicial system, mock “trials” in Parliament and public calls for the incarceration of suspects, no charges have been pressed against anyone over the so-called “biggest scandal since the establishment of the Greek state” – the probe into the practices of Swiss drugmaker Novartis.

With the country having entered a pre-election period, all that has been established are suspicions against one individual. It was therefore proven, once again, that pursuing an agenda of sensationalism can only have victims. It stirs up political hatred and undermines the authority of the institutions, without benefiting its instigators. Sensationalism is not even a substitute for politics. It is anti-political and poisonous to democracy.