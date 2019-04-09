Faure's ‘Requiem’ | Athens | April 10

Saint Paul's Anglican Church inaugurates its Easter program of concerts with Gabriel Faure's masterpiece “Requiem,” written between 1887 and 1890. The mass for the dead features soprano Marilena Striftobola and baritone Dimosthenis Stavrianos, the Musica Raeda chamber orchestra, under the baton of Dimitris Dimitriadis, and the Kallitechnimata and Panteion University choirs. Tickets cost 12 euros and can be purchased from Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr or Stoa Pesmatzoglou, 39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567) and Public stores. The performance begins at 8.30 p.m.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906