Skiathos volunteers clean island beaches ahead of summer season

The Sporadic island of Skiathos has prepared itself ahead of upcoming tourist season with a voluntary beach cleaning drive that involved more than 550 school pupils and 75 adult volunteers.



The drive was organized by the cultural association “Skiathos” earlier this month with the aim being to clean all of the islands 72 beaches, including the signature Koukounaries beach.



Hotels and tourist enterprises on the island are preparing to open ahead of Easter, with the first charter flights expected to land at Skiathos's international airport on May 2.



Despite being the smallest of the Sporades islands, Skiathos receives more than 1.5 million visitors every year. [ANA-MPA]