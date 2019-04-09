Byronic Heroes | Athens | To May 31

The Museum of Modern Greek Culture in the 18th century Tzistarakis Mosque presents Lydia Venieri's “Byronic Heroes,” a critically acclaimed collection of paintings inspired by the characters in Lord Byron's stories. In these tableaux vivants, the artist presents processed photographs depicting real young people dressed in period costumes and photographed against constructed idyllic backdrops to create a pseudo-painterly construct. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Tzistarakis Mosque, Monastiraki Square, tel 210.324.2006, www.mnep.gr