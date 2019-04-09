BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Industrial output rises 2.3 pct y/y in February

TAGS: Statistics, Industry

Greek industrial output rose 2.3 percent in February compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 4.2 percent increase in January, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 3.1 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output rose 8.9 percent.

Electricity production decreased 1.3 percent with water output up 1.4 percent. 

[Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 