Bulgarian remanded over murder of Greek-Australian businessman

A 31-year-old Bulgarian man who is being charged in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Greek-Australian businessman John Macris in Voula, southern Athens, last October was remanded in custody on Tuesday after denying the charges before an investigating magistrate.

According to sources, the 31-year-old claimed not to be the man depicted in closed-circuit security footage showing a man shooting Macris at close range outside his home.



The suspect is thin whereas he is bulky, he reportedly told the magistrate. He claimed to have been in Greece on vacation, adding that he has two businesses in Canada and is considering opening a third in Greece.