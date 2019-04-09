Former soccer player nabbed over counterfeit goods

Police in Athens announced on Tuesday that they arrested a former Greek international soccer player last Wednesday after he was found in possession of counterfeit consumer goods.



According to reports, Christos Patsatzoglou, 40, was stopped by officers of the the DIAS motorcycle unit in the western suburb of Aghia Varvara.



Police said a search of his car revealed an undisclosed amount of counterfeit brand goods whose possession the former Olympiakos defender could not justify as legal.