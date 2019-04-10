Kammenos hints defense minister being sidelined

The leader of the nationalist Independent Greeks (ANEL) party, Panos Kammenos, whipped up a storm of sorts on Tuesday, hinting that his successor at the Defense Ministry, Evangelos Apostolakis, was being sidelined by his alternate minister, Panagiotis Rigas, and the chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff (GES), Giorgos Kambas.



Speaking to Open TV Tuesday, Kammenos said that “dangerous things are going on at the Defense Ministry.”



“It’s got nothing to do with Apostolakis. He has been supplanted by Rigas who acts like a commissar at the Defense Ministry,” said Kammenos, who made even harsher assertions about Kambas, describing him as “incompetent, dangerous” and a “pawn of Rigas.”



The ANEL leader went on to say that Kambas should not have been made the GES chief as he had already suffered two heart attacks and the arrest of two Greek soldiers last year by Turkey occurred under his watch.



Rigas derided Kammenos’s comments, saying they undermined the morale of the armed forces.