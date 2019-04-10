Vandals target city’s Pnyx Hill

A large group of self-styled anarchists broke into the capital’s Pnyx Hill archaeological site on Sunday and vandalized guard boxes, attacking restrictions on public access to the site, the union representing Greek antiquities’ guards said Tuesday.

According to the Panhellenic Union of Employees for the Guarding of Antiquities (PEYFA), a group of around 70 people approached the guard at the site on Sunday afternoon and asked to be granted access, telling the guard, “Let us in now, otherwise we’ll come back at night and things will be much worse.”

Having gained access to the site, they spray-painted anarchist symbols and graffiti on the guard box, including the slogans “No to fences,” “Off the hill” and “No to archaeology,” before tearing down half of the fence around the archaeological site.

Noting that this was not the first such act of vandalism, PEYFA called on the Culture Ministry’s political leadership and the police to intervene.